Haris Rauf creates history for Pakistan as Men in Green outclass Zimbabwe in 1st T20I

Pacer Haris Rauf has registered an all-time record for Pakistan in his team's thumping win over Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the series on Sunday, December 1. Rauf broke Shadab Khan's record for most wickets by a Pakistan player in T20Is as he picked up two wickets in the team's 57-run win at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Pakistan slammed 165 runs in the first innings on the back of strong contributions from Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir and Irfan Khan. Captain Sikandar Raza was highly mingy as he gave only 14 runs in his four overs with a wicket of opposition counterpart Salman Agha to his name.

In the run-chase, Raza and opening wicket-keeper batter Tadiwanashe Marumani kept the hosts in the hunt. They were going strong at 75/2 after 8 overs despite Abrar Ahmed getting both the wickets but a wrongly decided second run brought the end of Marumani for 33. Haris Rauf broke into the wickets column as he dismissed Ryan Burl to get to the milestone.

The speedster then returned to clean up Blessing Muzarabani in the 15th over before Abrar Ahmed got the final wicket as Trevor Gwandu was stumped out.

Most wickets for Pakistan in T20Is:

1 - Haris Rauf: 109 wickets in 76 matches

2 - Shadab Khan: 107 wickets in 104 matches

3 - Shaheen Afridi: 97 wickets in 73 matches

4 - Shahid Afridi: 97 wickets in 98 matches

5 - Umar Gul: 85 wickets in 60 matches

Zimbabwe's Playing XI:

Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett , Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem