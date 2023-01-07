IND vs SL, 3rd T20I | Hardik Pandya to make two changes in team vs Sri Lanka? Here's India's probable eleven

Follow us on Image Source : AP India take on Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I on Jan 7

India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns for one final time in the T20I series before the big boys return for the three ODIs. Having won the first T20I by two runs and losing the 2nd game by 16 runs, Hardik's men have been on and off in this series, but Lanka have seriously put on a show.

They narrowly lost the first game but came storming back in the 2nd to level the series. Come the final game, the Men in Blue would want to be at their absolute best. Here is India's probable playing 11 to get the job done in the 3rd T20I.

Top Order - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi

Shubman Gill hasn't had a good series with the bat, and it would only be fair to give Gaikwad a go-ahead as he has been in terrific form in the domestic circuit. Ishan Kishan looks in good touch but would want to work on his strike rotation. Tripathi just made his debut and will retain his place.

Middle Order - Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav hit a 50 in the last match and even if he wouldn't have, there is no replacing him. Deepak Hooda isn't bowling, but he scored a quickfire 43 in the 1st game and, in all probability, would retain his place. Hardik, again, is an automatic choice.

Spin All-rounder - Axar Patel

Axar has been nothing short of sensational with the bat in the first two games. In the 1st T20I, he hit 31(20) and then smashed 65(31) in the 2nd game. His bowling prowess is never under the scanner, and right now, he is one of the most valuable Indian players out there.

Also Read: What if Hardik Pandya gets injured? Does Team India have replacement?

Bowling Department - Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Shivam Mavi hasn't been up to the mark with the bowl, and it only seems fair that he makes way for Mukesh Kumar. Arshdeep had a bad outing, but nothing changes for him.

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

Latest Cricket News