Hardik Pandya to feature in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda in brother Krunal's captaincy

Hardik Pandya last played for Baroda in the 2018-19 season in the Ranji Trophy and his previous appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was in 2016. Baroda begin their campaign in the domestic T20 tournament against local rivals Gujarat on November 23 in Indore.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published on: November 20, 2024 8:16 IST
Hardik Pandya's last appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya's last appearance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy came back in 2016

Former India T20 captain Hardik Pandya is set to feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time after becoming an international cricketer in 2016. Hardik was included in Baroda's squad for the upcoming 2024-25 edition of India's premier domestic T20 competition and will play under brother Krunal Pandya's captaincy. Hardik last played in domestic cricket back in 2018/19 in the Ranji Trophy for Baroda and will be playing the SMAT for the first time in eight years.

Hardik's name wasn't there in the 17-member squad led by Krunal, however, was later added to the side. "Usually, the association names 18-member squads, but this time around, only 17 members were named initially and now, Hardik has also been added to the squad,” a source was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Hardik's brother Krunal has been in sensational touch in Ranji Trophy having led Baroda in the first phase of the tournament. Baroda are at the top of the table in Elite Group A with 27 points in five matches while Krunal himself has 367 runs to his name in seven innings including a century and three fifties and will be keen to continue his red-hot form in the T20 competition.

Hardik was recently in action in the four-match T20 series against South Africa where he scored 59 runs and picked up a couple of wickets. After recovering from his injury last year, Hardik has become a regular part of India's T20 setup having led the side in 16 matches and now taking up the role of a senior player as part of the leadership group led by captain Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik was instrumental in India's T20 World Cup victory in the USA and the West Indies in June.

The BCCI's focus has been getting international players to play domestic cricket this year after the central contract debacle for Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Hence, Hardik informed BCCI last year that he would make himself available for domestic white-ball cricket when not playing internationals. Hardik's presence will boost Baroda's chances in the tournament.

