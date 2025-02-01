Hardik Pandya scripts huge milestone with half-century in fourth T20I against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya played a valuable knock of 53 runs off 30 deliveries in the fourth T20I against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune. The hosts were reduced to 12/3 in the second over and after which, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube managed to bring some stability. After Rinku departed, India once again faced uncertainty but Pandya delivered in a crunch situation, stitching an 87-run partnership with Dube and helping the team post 181 runs on board in the first innings.

With that knock, Pandya also touched a significant career milestone. He became the first Indian cricketer to score above 1500 runs, pick over 50 wickets and hit five half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. Overall, he became the fourth cricketer after Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Sikandar Raza to achieve the feat. Notably, the all-rounder amassed 1803 runs and picked 94 wickets so far in the format.

The all-rounder faced immense flak on social media for his poor batting display in the third T20I in Rajkot. Chasing 171 runs, the 31-year-old was conservative in his approach, scoring 40 off 35 deliveries. He was striking below 100 for a long period, which invited criticism. However, in the fourth game, he turned the tides, helping India secure a 15-run win.

Pandya on verge of scripting more T20I records

Pandya needs six more wickets to become the first Indian cricketer to clinch 100 wickets in T20I cricket. However, he has competition for that as Arshdeep Singh with 99 wickets to his name is close to naming that record. Nevertheless, the all-rounder can become the first Indian international to score over 1000 T20I runs and pick 100 wickets. Among international cricketers, only Shakib has the same record.

When it comes to batting, he needs 197 runs to complete 2000 runs. He will become the first Indian all-rounder to achieve the feat.