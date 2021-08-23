Hardik Pandya's weakness he is too slim: Salman Butt

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Hardik Pandya's shortcoming is that the star Indian cricketer is too slim; disabling him from bowling as per expectations.

Pandya is unable to bowl regularly since he returned to international cricket following his back surgery in 2019; eventually losing his place in the Indian Test Team.

Butt feels that Hardik needs to work on his physique and gain some more muscles to perform to his best with the bat and ball.

"India had high hopes from Hardik Pandya, but he has been on a long layoff period," said the 37-year-old spot-fixing tainted cricketer on his YouTube channel. "He looks very skilful when he bats. And when he was bowling before the injury, he looked very effective with decent pace.

"But again, Hardik Pandya’s problem is that he is so slim, if there is extra load on his body, he will keep getting unfit."