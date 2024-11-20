Hardik Pandya reclaims top spot in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, Arshdeep Singh gains big in bowling chart

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik took just 2 wickets in 5 innings but was excellent against South Africa in the recent T20I series

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya reclaimed the top spot in the updated ICC men's T20I all-rounder rankings on Wednesday. Hardik replaced the English veteran Liam Livingstone to become the No.1 T20I all-rounder after India's recent T20I series against South Africa.

The 31-year-old pace all-rounder scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 88.05 and took just two wickets at an economy rate of 8.23 in four T20Is against South Africa. Hardik regained two places in the updated all-rounder rankings to surpass Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee and replace Livingstone at the top.

ICC Men's T20I All-rounder Rankings update

Hardik Pandya (India) - 244 ratings Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal) - 231 ratings Liam Livingstone (England) - 230 ratings Marcus Stoinis (Australia) - 209 ratings Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 209 ratings

More to follow...