Hardik, Krunal Pandya laud Baroda on impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and brother Krunal Pandya applauded Baroda's journey in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side reached the final of the tournament, losing to Tamil Nadu for the title match.

The Pandya brothers represent Baroda in India's domestic cricket, and Krunal was due to lead the side in the tournament. However, he withdrew from the tournament after his father passed away earlier this month.

Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, opted out of the T20 tournament to prepare for the upcoming four-match Test series against England, which will mark his return in Test cricket after more than two years.

Taking to Twitter, Hardik wrote, "Well played, boys. You should be proud of this achievement! @cricbaroda."

Krunal wrote, "Top effort boys! Superb performances in the tournament. We’ve come a long way and there’s a long way to go! @cricbaroda."

In a one-sided final, Tamil Nadu held Baroda to 120/9 in 20 overs before chasing the target down with two overs to spare. At one point, Baroda were struggling at 36/6, but Vishnu Solanki (49) and Atit Sheth (29) steered Baroda past trouble, while Bhargav Bhatt (12* off 5 deliveries) played a handy cameo to take Baroda's score past the 100-run mark.

Tamil Nadu lost three wickets in their chase. This was their second Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title; both coming under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik.