Hardik Pandya creates history, becomes first Indian player to register massive milestone during SMAT

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has etched his name into the history books during his sensational 74-run knock in the first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Hardik, who is featuring in the domestic T20 tournament SMAT, helped his team Baroda defeat Gujarat in a thrilling clash at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday, November 23.

En route to his 35-ball 74-run knock, Hardik reached 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He needed only seven runs to reach the mark and he now has 5067 runs in the T20 format.

The star all-rounder Hardik has now become the first Indian player with a double of 5000 runs and 100-plus wickets in the T20 format. The 31-year-old all-rounder has 180 wickets to his name in the format and by far owns this record now.

