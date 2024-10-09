Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh gain big in latest ICC rankings ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Hardik Pandya, not long ago, was the number one all-rounder in the T20I rankings thanks to his performance in T20 World Cup. But after missing quite a few matches in the format after the tournament, he had lost his numero uno position.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 14:05 IST
ICC T20I rankings
Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is chasing the number one position in the ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders again. He has jumped four places in the latest update after picking up a wicket and scoring an unbeaten 39 off 16 deliveries and is now at third place with 216 rating points. He is only 37 points behind Liam Livingstone who is at the top of the all-rounders' rankings.

Hardik will be in action in two more T20 Internationals against Bangladesh and has a chance to improve his ranking in the next update. Meanwhile, India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has climbed eight spots to enter the top 10 in the bowling rankings in T20Is. He is at the joint eighth position with 642 rating points and will be keen on doing well in the remaining two T20Is against Bangladesh.

For the unversed, Arshdeep has been rewarded for his player of the match performance in the previous game played in Gwalior where he picked up three wickets for just 14 runs. As far as batting is concerned, Yashasvi Jaiswal has suffered after being rested for the T20I series. He has dropped one place to fifth with 749 rating points and Babar Azam, without playing, has jumped to fourth place with 755 rating points.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav are the other Indian batters in the top 10 batting rankings in the shortest format. Travis Head continues to be on top with a staggering 881 rating points with India T20I skipper Surya and Phil Salt to follow.

ICC T20I rankings for batters

Ranking Player Rating Points
1 Travis Head 881
2 Suryakumar Yadav 807
3 Phil Salt 800

ICC T20I rankings for bowlers

Ranking Player Rating Points
1 Adil Rashid 721
2 Akeal Hosein 695
3 Rashid Khan 668

ICC T20I rankings for all-rounders

Ranking Player Rating Points
1 Liam Livingstone 253
2 Dipendra Singh Airee 235
3 Hardik Pandya 216
