Harbhajan Singh defends Kohli, Rohit; says 'people are deciding about their future who have not achieved much' Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh defended Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stating that people who haven't achieved much in their careers are making calls regarding the future of the veterans. He cited that similar things have happened during his era as well.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, questions were raised about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s international future. With the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, reports claimed that the veteran might announce their retirement after the Australia series. However, they proved their mettle in Australia and have now established their authority in the first two ODIs of the South Africa series.

Kohli smacked back-to-back centuries in the series, while Rohit made 57 runs in the first ODI in Ranchi. With that, they have silenced all the criticism and have more or less cemented their spot in the 50-overs format. In the meantime, former India international Harbhajan Singh noted that there were instances during his era when people were dropped randomly and he believes that the same thing was planned again.

Adding to that, the off-spinner stated that the people who haven’t achieved much in their career often hold the power to take such calls. He eventually lauded the veterans of their commanding show and expect them to continue in the same manner.

Beyond my understanding: Harbhajan

“It is beyond our understanding. I may not be able to answer because I have been a player myself and what I have seen has happened to me as well. It has happened to many of my teammates, but it is very unfortunate. We don’t talk about it or have a discussion about it,” Harbhajan told PTI, hinting at a pattern he believes has affected several prominent players over the years.

“It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding about their future who have not achieved much. They have always scored runs and have always been great players for India I’m so happy for them, they are going very, very strong. Not just going strong but setting the example for the younger generation to follow and what it takes to be a champion,” he added.