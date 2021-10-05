Happy Birthday Washington Sundar: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Team India all-rounder turns 22 today

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Washington Sundar.

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar is celebrating his 22nd birthday today. Sundar, who was an integral part of the Indian Team that won the historic Test series against Australia earlier this year, made his international debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2017. He has represented India in four Tests, one ODI, and 30 T20Is.

As the youngster turns 22, we take a look at the top moments of his career:

4-0-16-3 vs Mumbai Indians, IPL (2017)

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Playing for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Sundar's 16/3 against the mighty Mumbai Indians in a crunch Qualifiers game proved his mettle as a future Indian player.

During the local derby between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians, Sundar took important wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard and helped Pune to seal a 20-run win over Mumbai. He stole the show with his magnificent spell of 3/16 in his 4 overs, picking up the man of the match award for his excellent bowling.

4-0-22-3 vs Bangladesh, T20I (2018)

Image Source : AP Sundar's 22/3 was deemed a magical spell.

After his brilliant performance in the IPL, Sundar was selected for the Indian team. Justifying his selection, He took 3 wickets against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy. Sundar became the youngest ever player to bag a 3-wicket haul in T20I.

62 vs Australia, Test (2021)

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES His 62* on debut against Australia is rated as his best innings ever as it came under pressure down the order.

Sundar was only picked as a net bowler for India's 2020-21 Australia tour. However, numerous injuries to fellow bowlers and the inability of players to fly as replacements at short notice due to quarantine restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, saw him win his first Test cap. He scored 62 in his first Test innings and made a crucial partnership of 123 with Shardul Thakur. He became the third Indian to score a half-century on his Test debut in Australia.

96* vs England, Test (2021)

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 96 against England is his highest score in international cricket.

When Sundar came out to bat on Day 2 against England in the fourth Test, India were 6 wickets down for 146. He scored 96 and stitched a 113-run partnership with Rishabh Pant. However, Sundar missed his maiden Test hundred by four runs as India got all-out for 365, with a lead of 160 runs.