Gus Atkinson becomes first England pacer after 2014 to claim remarkable feat in Test cricket

Gus Atkinson showcased once again why he is regarded as someone who could shoulder the weight of England's fast-bowling attack in the days to come. Atkinson became the 15th English player to claim a Test hat-trick on Saturday (December 7).

Atkinson tore through the lower batting order of New Zealand to register his maiden international hat-trick. The England pacer dismissed allrounder Nathan Smith as the Kiwi tried to take his bat out of the line of the ball but was a fraction too late in the act and ended up dragging it onto his wickets.

Atkinson removed Matt Henry on the very next delivery as the batter got out while fending to gully. Ben Duckett, who was at gully took a splendid low catch. The 26-year-old English pacer completed his hat-trick by pinning Tim Southee in front of the stumps. Having been given out on the field, Southee challenged the decision but to his dismay, the third umpire upheld the on-field call and Atkinson celebrated his hat-trick alongside his teammates.

Watch Gus Atkinson's hat-trick:

Notably, Atkinson is the first bowler to take a Test hat-trick since June 2021. South Africa's Keshav Maharaj had claimed the last hat-trick in Test cricket dismissing Kieran Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva.

Before Atkinson, Moeen Ali was the last England player to claim a Test hat-trick. Moeen had dismissed Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel to complete his hat-trick against South Africa at The Oval in July 2017.

Atkinson was the standout bowler for the tourists on day two of the ongoing Test match at Basin Reserve in Wellington. Atkinson finished with figures of 4/31 in 8.5 overs.

He was well supported by Brydon Carse, who claimed figures of 4/46 in 10 overs. Carse dismissed Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Will O'Rourke in his stunning spell.