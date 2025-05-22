Advertisement
Gujarat Titans suffer major blow against Lucknow Super Giants, top 2 finish in jeopardy

Lucknow Super Giants picked up a convincing victory over Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2025. The defeat will heavily affect Gujarat's chance to finish in the top two on the points table.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: , Updated:
Ahmedabad :

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. It is a major blow for the 2022 champions, given that they are in pursuit of finishing in the top 2, which will allow them an additional opportunity to qualify for the final. Against Lucknow Super Giants, they had a fantastic opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table, but unfortunately, the Shubman Gill-led side suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

More to Follow..

Cricket Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans Ipl IPL 2025
Top News

