Gujarat Titans coach provides major update on Kagiso Rabada's availability ahead of clash against DC Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Ashish Kapoor recently came forward and talked about the potential availability of Kagiso Rabada and whether the star pacer would be playing for GT in the latter stages of the tournament.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Ashish Kapoor recently came forward and provided an injury update for star pacer Kagiso Rabada. It is worth noting that Rabada opted out of the early stages of the tournament due to personal reasons, and GT are yet to name a replacement as well.

It is worth noting that Ashish Kapoor revealed that the GT camp is hopeful that Rabada could return in time in the latter stages of the season. The Proteas pacer was brought in by GT for Rs. 10.75 crore, expecting big things from him.

Recently, Gujarat Titans named Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips. “We picked Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Glenn Phillips, but I don’t know about the replacement for Kagiso Rabada, that’s news to me. We are just waiting for him, he might just return. There is a chance that he might join, but he has got some family problem, for which he has gone," Kapoor said during the pre-match press conference.

"Once he is sorted out with that in time, he’ll be back. We don’t know when, and we’re just waiting as everyone else," he added.

Despite Rabada’s absence from the squad, Gujarat are yet to feel the star pacer’s absence, as the 2022 champions’ have been in excellent form, especially with the ball. Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the ball, consistently taking wickets, alongside Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna, who have been in good form as well.

Currently, Gujarat Titans occupy second place in the IPL 2025 standings. Having played six matches, the side has won four matches and lost the remaining two. Led by Shubman Gill, the side has made quite the statement throughout the IPL 2025 so far, and they will hope to continue their performances in their upcoming matches. For their next game, Gujarat will take on table toppers Delhi Capitals. Both sides lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 19.