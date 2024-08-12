Gujarat Giants star becomes third hat-trick taker in The Hundred, creates history for Manchester Originals

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Gujarat Giants players.

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Kathryn Bryce has created history for the Manchester Originals at The Hundred competition. Bryce has become the third-ever player to take a hat-trick in The Hundred women's competition.

Bryce, the captain of the Scotland women's team, completed her hat-trick across two sets in the Originals clash against Northern Superchargers in the 100-ball competition. She got the wickets of Annabel Sutherland, Alice Davidson-Richards and Kate Cross.

Bryce has become the first player from Manchester Originals to take a hat-trick in the women's competition and third overall in the league. Before her, Alana King and Shabnim Ismail were the only players with a hat-trick in The Hundred women's competition.

She scalped a fifer in the match with a wicket before and after her hat-trick. While her fifer was the highlight in the second innings, Beth Mooney's unbeaten 99 set the score for the Originals. She achieved the highest score of the ongoing edition of the tournament and second-highest overall in the competition. Her 99 helped Originals rack up 151/3.

Mooney was chosen as the Meerkat Match Hero for her performance. "It was a lot of fun. I thought Laura Wolvaardt and I set the game up nicely at the top and obviously, Kathyrn Bryce finished it beautifully getting five-fer there. A pretty good day out for the Originals," she said after the match.

"A little bit [of regret at not reaching 100]. But if you'd told me this morning I would have scored that many runs I would have taken it, and got the team in a winning position as well, which is most important," she added.

"I did the best I could and didn't quite get over the line for that milestone but for me it's about trying to get the team into a winning position and I thought 150 was probably about par.

"We saw some of the batters in the Superchargers took the game to the sword a bit and could have taken it away from us pretty quickly, but I thought we were really composed and bowled beautifully," the Aussie star said.

Bryce plays for the Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League. Bryce played eight matches for the Giants in WPL 2024, where she scored 83 runs with a highest score of 28. With the ball, the Scottish player picked up four wickets.