GT vs DC: Why Mitchell Marsh is not playing for Delhi Capitals in game against Gujarat Titans?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mitchell Marsh with DC teammates

GT vs DC: Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals lock horns against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Delhi and Gujarat are having contrasting campaigns in IPL 2023 as the former are at the bottom of the points table, while the latter are leading the ten-team tally. Delhi would be looking for a strong show against a robust Gujarat line-up.

However, DC are dealt with a major blow as their previous match's star - Mitchell Marsh is not playing this game against Gujarat Titans. DC skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first. He announced that Mitchell Marsh is not playing the game and Rilee Rossouw comes in, while Khaleel Ahmed has also made his way back into the team.

Why Mitch Marsh is not Playing in GT vs DC game?

At the toss, Warner opened up on Marsh's exclusion. "We will be batting first. It looks a nice wicket, looks a bit dry as well. We would like to put runs on the board. We have to come out positive, we got some young talent and hopefully, they all will show it tonight. Unfortunately, Mitch Marsh is sick, so Rilee Rossouw comes in his place of him. Khaleel is back as he has recovered from the niggle," Warner said at the toss.

DC's Playing XI:

David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

GT's Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News