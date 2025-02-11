Graeme Smith feels South Africa will end ICC Trophy wait in 2025 with Champions Trophy, WTC Final in line

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Temba Bavuma.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes that the Proteas can end their long wait for an ICC title this year, as two global events - the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship - are lined up.

The Proteas have made it to the final of the third edition of the Test Championship, where they will face current champions Australia in June. South Africa are also gearing up for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.

Smith hopes the trophy drought will end much sooner than the ODI World Cup 2027 which they will be hosting. "Hopefully, we will end that wait much before the 2027 World Cup, with the Champions Trophy and WTC final coming up but if South Africa could win a WC trophy in front of a home crowd, it would be amazing," Smith, who serves as SA20 commissioner, told PTI.

"Over the next three years, we want to just keep pushing to improve our stadiums, pitches and our cricket ecosystem, so that by the time we host the 2027 WC, we are the favourites," he added.

The Proteas made their way into the WTC final after sweeping Sri Lanka and Pakistan at home with many calling it an easy route. However, Smith disagrees with the narrative. "There is no smooth journey in cricket today.

You have got to do what you got to do. Right in the beginning, everyone knew who they were playing and who they were not playing.

"South Africa has won 7 test matches in a row to qualify. Everyone should look into the Test ecosystem, and how it works as you play what you have been told to play in that cycle.

He also spoke on the Test cricket vs T20 cricket debate, saying that T20 cricket has to grow but Test cricket will stay strong if six or seven nations keep holding the fort. "I want to see Test cricket stay stronger and if we can keep it strong with at least 6 or 7 nations, that way Test cricket will stay strong," Smith said.

"I often say that T20 cricket has to grow. We have seen it moving into America and also in lots of new regions. We will see it in the Olympics now. What amazes me is how many cricket fans it has pulled.

"I think franchise cricket will probably end up having 3 or 4 outstanding leagues in the world, with maybe a tier-two system. But in the future, it’s more about all the member boards working together to keep each other strong," he said.