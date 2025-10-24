Graeme Cremer returns to international cricket after seven years, Zimbabwe announce squad for Afghanistan T20I Graeme Cremer returns to Zimbabwe’s T20I squad after seven years for the Afghanistan series starting October 29. The 39-year-old leg-spinner replaces Trevor Gwandu as Zimbabwe prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Harare:

Graeme Cremer is set to make a remarkable return to international cricket after seven years, having been named in Zimbabwe’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, beginning on October 29 in Harare. The 39-year-old leg-spinner and former Zimbabwe captain last played for the national side in 2018 before stepping away from cricket to pursue golf.

During his time away, Cremer relocated to the UAE, where his wife, Merna, works as an airline pilot. However, after years away from the sport, he recently returned to Zimbabwe and resumed playing domestic cricket, reigniting his passion and opening the door to a national comeback. Although he was not part of the squad that won the Africa Regional Qualifiers, a campaign that ensured Zimbabwe’s berth at the 2026 T20 World Cup, his recent performances have convinced selectors to bring him back into the fold.

In an official statement on Friday, Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the selectors had retained the same core group that went unbeaten through the qualifiers, with Cremer being the sole inclusion. He replaced fast bowler Trevor Gwandu, who has been left out of the 15-member squad. The board also clarified that senior all-rounder Sean Williams remains unavailable as he continues to deal with personal matters.

When will the series start?

The entire T20I series will take place in Harare, which recently hosted the one-off Test between the two nations. The first match will be played on October 29, followed by the second and third fixtures on October 31 and November 2, respectively.

The series marks an important step for Zimbabwe as they begin preparations for the next ICC T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in early 2026. The expanded tournament will feature 20 teams, giving Zimbabwe an opportunity to re-establish their presence on the global stage.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.