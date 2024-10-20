Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
'Good toss to lose in the end': Tom Latham on New Zealand's memorable triumph in Bengaluru Test

"Tim Southee's partnership with Rachin Ravindra was crucial. Rachin - a young guy who's played a few Tests, but he's slotted into a new role nicely over the last year," New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said after a big win over India in Bengaluru.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2024 16:20 IST
Tom Latham
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham in Bengaluru on October 20, 2024

New Zealand avoided any last-day shocks to clinch a deserving eight-wicket win over India in the first Test match in Bengaluru on Sunday. India made a strong comeback from their 46-run total in the first innings but the Kiwis prevailed in the end to register a first win under Tom Latham's full-time captaincy.

Chasing a 107-run target, New Zealand lost skipper Tom Latham on the very second ball of Day 5, sparking a huge boost among the Indian camp for a comeback. But the Black Caps stayed calm and pulled off an easy chase to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and hand India their only fifth Test loss at home since 2013. 

After the win, Latham expressed his happiness to beat the world no.1 Test side despite losing a toss. He also revealed that his team wanted to bat first as well but losing the toss made no difference. 

"I thought we'd bat, good toss to lose in the end," Tom Latham said after the Bengaluru Test.  Guys put the ball in the right areas for a long time in the first innings and got rewards. Knew India would come back and they did, bowlers showed up with the second ball. We know what a quality side India are, we thought the new ball would help them too, built a couple of big partnerships, hundred stand got us forward."

Latham hailed the fast bowler William O'Rourke for his impact with a ball in both innings but credited Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee for their first innings 137-run partnership for the eighth wicket. 

"Was nice to only be chasing a hundred. O'Rourke has been fantastic, has hit the int'l stage like he belongs. Hits the pitch hard and gets it to move in the air and off the pitch," Latham added. "Hard to face him in the nets. Southee and Henry too. Southee's partnership with Rachin was crucial. Rachin - a young guy who's played a few Tests, but he's slotted into a new role nicely over the last year. He settled the nerves with his batting today."

