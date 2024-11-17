Sunday, November 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Glenn McGrath calls Virat Kohli 'emotional', urges Australia to go hard on former India captain

Glenn McGrath calls Virat Kohli 'emotional', urges Australia to go hard on former India captain

Virat Kohli last scored a Test century on July 20, 2023, against West Indies in Port of Spain. Since then Kohli has played 14 innings in the red-ball format and only registered two half-centuries. However, Kohli has an impressive record in Tests in Australia and therefore the team can count on him.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2024 12:38 IST
Virat Kohli and Glenn McGrath.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Glenn McGrath.

Australia's great fast bowler Glenn McGrath has called Virat Kohli an "emotional" character and urged Australia to "go hard at him" during the upcoming edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

McGrath feels that the former India captain is "under pressure" and "if he has a couple of low scores" at the start of the series then it can have a detrimental effect on his game.

"If they (Australia) go hard at him, if he gets in the fight with emotions, there's a bit of chat out there, who knows he might sort of lift," Fox Cricket quoted McGrath as saying on 'CODE Sports'.

"But I think he’s probably under pressure a little bit, and if he has a couple of low scores to start with, he could really feel it.

"I think he’s quite an emotional player. When he’s up, he’s up, and when he’s down, he sort of struggles a little bit."

McGrath also encouraged Australia to apply relentless pressure on Team India right from the outset to check how prepared they are for the eagerly-anticipated contest down under.

"Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you’ve got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up,” McGrath added.

Related Stories
Lewis and Hope script historic chase to guide West Indies to clinical win over England in 4th T20I

Lewis and Hope script historic chase to guide West Indies to clinical win over England in 4th T20I

Nicholas Pooran eases past Kieron Pollard to create all-time T20I record for West Indies

Nicholas Pooran eases past Kieron Pollard to create all-time T20I record for West Indies

Team India receive major boost before Perth Test as star batter returns to practice after injury

Team India receive major boost before Perth Test as star batter returns to practice after injury

"So put the pressure on them and see if they’re up for it."

India are second on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table with total points percentage (PCT) of 58.33%. They need to win the series 4-0 to qualify for the finals of the WTC 2023-25 cycle. 

On the other hand, Australia are at the top of the tree with a PCT of 62.50 and are the front-runners to make it to the WTC final for the second consecutive time.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement