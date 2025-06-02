Glenn Maxwell retirement: List of records all-rounder created in the ODI format Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has retired from the ODI format with immediate effect. He confirmed the same on the Final Word Podcast, revealing that the physical toll of the format had become too much for him. Here is the list of records he created in the ODI format:

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODIs with immediate effect. He stepped away from the format after playing 149 matches and scoring 3990 runs at an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70 with four centuries and 23 fifties. Maxwell is a two-time World Cup winner as well, with the latest triumph coming in India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 2023. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the list of records he created in the ODI format since making his debut in 2012:

1. Highest Individual score in an ODI run-chase

Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten 201 in the 292-run chase against Afghanistan during the World Cup 2023. This is the highest individual score by any batter in a run chase in ODIs. He also became the first ever Australian player to score a double-century in the format.

2. Fastest ODI century for Australia

Glenn Maxwell smashed a century off just 40 balls against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi during the World Cup in 2023. This is the fastest century for Australia in their ODI cricket history.

3. Highest career strike-rate

Glenn Maxwell retires from ODIs with a career strike-rate of 126.70, the highest for any player in the world who has played 100 or more ODIs. Among all players, Maxwell finishes with the second highest strike rate with Andre Russell on top, who strikes at 130.22 in 56 ODIs.

4. Most centuries in the World Cup while batting at no.5 or below

Glenn Maxwell scored three centuries in the World Cup during his illustrious ODI career. These are the most for any batter in World Cup history while batting at no.5 or below.

5. Second fastest double century in ODIs

Glenn Maxwell smashed the second-fastest double century in ODIs. He reached the 200-run mark against Afghanistan in World Cup off just 128 balls with the fastest being from 126 balls by Ishan Kishan against Bangladesh in 2022.

6. Third most sixes in World Cup history

Glenn Maxwell finished his career with 43 sixes in the World Cup, the third most behind Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle. During the World Cup in 2023, he went past David Warner to become the leading six-hitter for Australia in the format.

7. Second most sixes for Australia in ODIs

Glenn Maxwell finished with 155 sixes in ODIs, second most maximums for Australia in the format, only behind Ricky Ponting who smacked 159 sixes.