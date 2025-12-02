Glenn Maxwell doesn't register for IPL 2026 player auction: Report Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has not seemed to have registered for the upcoming IPL player auction, ahead of the 2026 edition of the cash-rich league. Maxwell, alongside Cameron Green, was expected to be one of the in-demand players, and him not registering was definitely a surprise.

Melbourne:

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hasn’t registered for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction and is unlikely to be part of the next edition of the cash-rich league. As per an ESPNCricinfo report, Maxwell wasn’t one of the names on the list of 1,355 players headlined by Cameron Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Liam Livingstone and Jamie Smith, among others. Maxwell was expected to be one of the in-demand players at the next auction despite his meagre returns in the last couple of seasons in the IPL and hence, him not entering the pool was definitely a surprise.

Maxwell was one of the four marquee players to pull out of the upcoming IPL auction. Two of them, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali, will be playing in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to run simultaneously with the IPL, while Andre Russell, another potential big buy, retired from the tournament after being appointed as the 'Power Coach' for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 37-year-old was released by the Punjab Kings before the IPL 2026 deadline day last month. Maxwell, who was picked by the Punjab Kings at last year's mega auction for INR 4.2 crore, didn't play the full season for the Kings after sustaining an injury and was replaced by the fellow Australian all-rounder Mitch Owen in the squad, whom the last season's finalists ended up retaining.

With Maxwell not being part of the auction, the likes of Cameron Green, Liam Livingstone, Delano Potgieter, Sikandar Raza and Jason Holder will be among a few all-rounders who might see their prices soar a bit further.

Only two Indians to register at the highest base price

Only two Indian players, Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi, have registered for the IPL 2026 auction at the highest base price of INR 2 crore, among 45 players. Iyer was released by the Knight Riders after being bought for INR 23.75 crore at the mega auction. Being a top-order, left-handed, proven Indian batter in the IPL, Iyer is likely to fetch a double-digit contract once again and with KKR entering the auction with the biggest purse, the tall Madhya Pradesh cricketer might go back to his previous franchise.

Bishnoi, on the other hand, has had diminishing returns for the Lucknow Super Giants in the last couple of years and with him retained for INR 11 crore, he didn't offer much to the bowling and was released. Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be in the market for someone like Bishnoi, who has international experience and is probably the most high-profile spinner at the auction among domestic options.