Northern Railways promotes Pratika Rawal to officer rank after ODI World Cup heroics Indian opener Pratika Rawal has been promoted by the Ministry of Railways to Officer on Special Duty after her standout 2025 ODI World Cup campaign. Despite an injury ending her tournament early, she contributed key runs and continued supporting India through the final.

New Delhi:

Pratika Rawal’s standout performances at the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 have earned her a significant career boost off the field, with the Ministry of Railways promoting her to a Group B Gazetted post. The opener, who played a central role in India’s title-winning campaign before being sidelined by injury, announced the development on December 1 while sharing the official promotion letter.

The elevation places her in the position of Officer on Special Duty (Sports), a jump from her previous designation as Senior Clerk with Northern Railway. Rawal expressed her gratitude to the ministry, noting that the support she has received from her employers has consistently enabled her growth as both an athlete and a professional.

“Approval of the Ministry of Railways is hereby communicated for grant of Out of Turn Promotion to Ms. Pratika Rawal, Senior Clerk, Northern Railway, to the Group B Gazetted post of Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in Level 8 in the Pay Matrix (7th CPC) in recognition of her performance in the ICC Women's One-Day Cricket World Cup 2025,” the Railways letter said.

“Accordingly, Northern Railway may take immediate necessary action for promotion of Ms. Pratika Rawal, Senior Clerk, to the Group B Gazetted post of OSD (Sports) by utilising an element of Sports or any other Group B post on Northern Railway,” it added.

Rawal formed a reliable partnership with Smriti Mandhana at the top of India’s batting order, contributing one fifty and one century during the tournament. She produced consistent starts in every game and played a defining role in India’s run to the semi-finals. Her 122 against New Zealand not only answered early criticism about her strike rotation but also secured India’s place in the knockout stages.

Rawal’s injury and replacement in ODI World Cup 2025

However, her campaign took an unfortunate turn when she sustained an injury while fielding in the final group-stage match. The setback ruled her out of the remainder of the World Cup, leading to Shafali Verma replacing her for the semifinal and final. The change ultimately worked in India’s favour, with Shafali claiming Player of the Match honours in the title clash against South Africa.

Despite her injury, Rawal remained a visible presence during the final in Navi Mumbai. Cheering from her wheelchair, she continued to rally behind her teammates as India lifted its maiden Women’s ODI World Cup trophy, beating South Africa in the final.