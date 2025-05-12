‘Given so much more than just runs’ - Sachin pens down emotional letter after Kohli announces Test retirement Former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025. Reflecting on that, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar stated that the cricketer has done for Test cricket than just scoring runs.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. The former India captain represented the national team in 123 Test matches, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. The 36-year-old dominated the longest format till 2019 before his numbers fell. The average came down to below 50 as Kohli struggled to establish his authority in the longest format of the game.

The recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy was his last assignment for India in whites. He started the five-match series with a brilliant century in Perth but failed to keep up with the momentum, scoring only 190 runs in nine innings. Following which, discussions took place on Kohli’s future and ahead of the England tour, the cricketer called time on his illustrious career.

During his career, Kohli always noted his love and admiration for Sachin Tendulkar, who played a pivotal part in him becoming a cricketer. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli also bowed down to Sachin after scoring his 50th ODI century at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Notably, when the Master Blaster retired, as Sachin is popularly known, Kohli gifted him a holy thread that his late father had given to him, which remains as one of the most memorable things he received.

Reflecting on Kohli’s retirement, Sachin penned an emotional letter recalling the gift and added that Kohli has given more to Indian cricket than just runs. He also congratulated Kohli on his Test career and for inspiring a new generation.

“As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heartwarming and has stayed with me ever since. While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes,” Sachin tweeted.

“Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport. What an incredible Test career you have had! You have given Indian cricket so much more than just runs – you have given it a new generation of passionate fans and players. Congratulations on a very special Test career,” he added.