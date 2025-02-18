GG vs MI WPL Live Cricket Score: Spirited Gujarat Giants look to break Mumbai Indians' hoodoo in Vadodara GG vs MI WPL live cricket score: Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians meet each other at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Both teams squared each other four teams in the tournament's history, and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won all four matches.

Gujarat Giants will host Mumbai Indians in match 5 of the ongoing Women's Premier League at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The inaugural champions suffered a two-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in their opening game of the campaign, while Gujarat lost their first match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru but made a stunning comeback against UP Warriorz.

Captain Ashleigh Gardner has been sensational for them, both with the bat and the ball, while Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin played important knocks in the last game. Opener Beth Mooney also scored a half-century in the opening game against RCB. For Mumbai, Nat Sciver-Brunt played a good knock of 80 runs in the last match but the bowlers let them down. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who looked in sensational touch in the last game, can be key too.

Match Scorecard