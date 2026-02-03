GG vs DC WPL Eliminator pitch report: How surface at BCA Stadium, Vadodara is expected to play? GG vs DC WPL Eliminator pitch report: Gujarat Giants lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2026 at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the surface of the venue.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Giants are set to face Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League 2026, with the spot in the final up for grabs. The Capitals made a late surge into the knockouts after their victory over UP Warriorz in the final league stage game of the tournament.

The serial table-toppers are in uncharted territory as, after heading to the final straightaway from the league stage, they are playing the Eliminator for the first time this season. Meanwhile, the Giants had made it to the knockouts in 2025, having missed out on a place in the business end of the tournament in both previous occasions.

Giants have looked more confident this time around as they have kept faith in several stars who have delivered. Sophie Devine has been a key reason why the Giants have made it to the knockouts due to her recent performances with Anushka Sharma and Kashveen Gautam also giving crucial contributions.

The Capitals have a strong top order with the likes of Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma delivering at the top, while Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt are crucial for the Capitals, who have struggled a bit in the middle overs.

The two teams have faced each other twice, with the Giants emerging out on top on both occasions when Devine denied the Capitals to chase down single-digit scores in the final over. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the pitch of the GG vs DC clash in the Eliminator.

BCA Stadium, Vadodara pitch report

The pitches at the BCA Stadium are playing better for the batters recently than they did earlier in the season. There has been help for the spinners, too. Meanwhile, the dew has not been a major factor at the venue now, which suggests that the chasing team will not get a huge advantage.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia, Alana King

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge