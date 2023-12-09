WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players as franchises finalise squads

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Players picked by Gujarat Giants in WPL auction

WPL 2024 auction: The auction for the second season of Women's Premier League was held in Mumbai on December 9 and 165 players were up for grabs in the bidding war. The five WPL franchises picked several players and there were several eye-raising picks. Uncapped all-rounder Kashvee Gautam became the joint most expensive signee of the WPL 2024 auction and she also became the most expensive uncapped player in the WPL history.

Notably, players like Chamari Atapattu and Deandra Dottin were not picked by the teams which came as a surprise to many. Here is a complete list of players who were sod and the ones who went unsold at the auctions.

List of players sold and unsold in WPL auctions

All five teams were allowed to pick a maximum of 30 players out of the 165 registered cricketers. The five teams completed their squads as 30 were signed at the bidding arena. Kashvee Gautam and Annabel Sutherland were the most expensive picks at INR 2 crore each.

List of players sold:

Phoebe Litchfield - INR 1 crore (GG) - Overseas

Danni Waytt - INR 30 Lakh (UPW) - O

Georgia Wareham - INR 40 Crore (RCB) - O

Annabel Sutherland - INR 2 Crore (DC) - O

Meghna Singh - INR 30 Lakh (GG)

Shabnim Ismail - INR 1.2 Crore (MI) - O

Kate Cross - INR 30 Lakh (RCB) - O

Ekta Bisht - INR 60 Lakh (RCB)

Vrinda Dinesh - INR 1.3 Crore (UPW)

Trisha Poojitha - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

Aparna Mondal - INR 10 Lakh (DC)

Kashvee Gautam - INR 2 Crore (GG)

Poonam Khemnar - INR 10 Lakh (UPW)

S Sajana - INR 15 Lakh (MI)

Amandeep Kaur - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Priya Mishra - INR 20 Lakh (GG)

Lauren Cheatle - INR 30 Lakh (GG) - O

Kathryn Bryce - INR 10 Lakh (GG) - O

Mannat Kashyap - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

Ashwani Kumai - INR 10 Lakh (DC)

Fatima Jaffer - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Keerthana Balakrishnan - INR 10 Lakh (MI)

Shubha Satheesh - INR 10 Lakh (RCB)

Veda Krishnamurthy - INR 30 Lakh (GG)

Sabbineni Meghana - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Simran Bahadur - INR 30 Lakh (RCB)

Gouher Sultana - INR 30 Lakh (UPW)

Sophie Molineux - INR 30 Lakh (RCB) - O

Tarannum Pathan - INR 10 Lakh (GG)

List of unsold players:

Bharti Fulmali

Mona Meshram

Punam Raut

Naomi Stalenberg (AUS)

Maia Boucher (England)

Priya Punia

Devika Vaidya

Deandra Dottin (WI)

Nadine de Klerk (SA)

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Bess Heath (ENG)

Sushma Verma

Amy Jones (ENG)

Tammy Beaumont (ENG)

Nuzhat Parween

Lea Tahuhu (NZ)

Kim Garth (AUS)

Shamilia Connell (WI)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia)

Preeti Bose

Alana King (AUS)

Inoka Ranaweera (SL)

Drishya I V

Jasia Akhter

Arushi Goel

Simran Shaikh

Ridhima Aggarwal

G Divya

Sarah Bryce (SCO)

Theertha Satish (UAE)

Shivali Shinde

Uma Chetry

Gautami Naik

G. Trisha

Raghvi Bisht

Parushi Prabhakar

Hurley Gala

Nishu Choudhary

Aditi Chauhan

Komalpreet Kaur

Komal Zanzad

Haorungbam Chanu

Rekha Singh

Tara Norris (USA)

Parunika Sisodia

Sunanda Yetrekar

Sonam Yadav

Amisha Bahukhandi

Nicola Carey (AUS)

Alice Davidson Richards (ENG)

Kristie Gordon

Dhara Gujjar

Nicola Hancock

Millicent Illingworth (AUS)

Paige Scholfield (ENG)

Anushka Sharma

Iris Zwilling (NED)

Bhavana Goplani

Devika K

Priyanka Koushal

Tanisha Singh

