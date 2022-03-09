From R Ashwin to Kapil Dev, Top 5 Mankading moments in cricket history

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of R Ashwin and Jos Buttler.

Mankading a batsman is now lawful within the laws of cricket and hence is a perfectly legitimate form of dismissal. However, whenever any bowler practices this action midway and clips the bails off, the cricketing fraternity is immediately cleaved into two spheres.

Run-outs at non-striker's end when batters are out of the crease even before the bowler bowls have often triggered heated debates on the spirit of the game and several players like India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has advocated for it as a fair mode of dismissal.

Let's go through the Top 5 moments for Mankading in history of the cricket-

1. Ravichandran Ashwin vs Jos Buttler, KXIP vs RR, IPL 2019

During KXIP's clash against RR in IPL 2019, Ravichandran Ashwin did another Mankading instance. The bowler stopped through his bowling action and dislodged the bails to send Buttler back, who had casually left the non-striker's crease.

2. Aamir Kaleem vs Mark Chapman, Hong Kong vs Oman, Asia Cup 2016

During his run-up to deliver the ball, the left-arm bowler stopped on purpose and flicked the ball towards the stumps. Unaware of Kaleem's intentions, Chapman had casually left the popping crease and was declared out after that.

3. Keemo Paul vs Richard Ngarava, WI vs Zimbabwe, U-19 World Cup

Keemo Paul was supposed to defend the target in the last over. He charged in and dislodged the bails instead of delivering the ball. In the process, Paul caught tailender Richard Ngarava short of his ground by the thinnest of margins and that led to the WI's victory in that match.

4. Sachitra Senanayake vs Jos Buttler, 5th ODI, Sri Lanka in England 2014

English batsman was once again involved in this act as Sachitra Senanayake provoked the Mankading debate when he employed the rule to send Jos Buttler packing in the 2014 One-day series decider in Edgbaston.

5. Kapil Dev vs Peter Kirsten, 2nd ODI, India vs South Africa, 1992

Back in the early '90s also, the Mankad incident did happen. Despite being warned twice, Kirsten strolled out of his crease for the third occasion and ultimately had to pay the heavy price of his wicket as Dev removed the bails without missing a beat.