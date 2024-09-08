From Musheer to Manav, Duleep Trophy's top performers who are not part of 1st Test against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan.

India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh saw the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making some big decisions. While players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul made a return, some players who were part of the England Tests were dropped from the team.

The squad announcement came hours after the conclusion of the first round of Duleep Trophy on Sunday. It took the performances of the players into cognisance, rewarding some with opportunities, while some players didn't find a place in the team.

While Dhruv Jurel's wicketkeeping, Yash Dayal and Akash Deep's scintillating performances and Rishabh Pant's batting earned them places, a few performers went missing.

No Musheer, Manav and Shreyas

Musheer Khan, the 19-year-old Mumbai batter, played a masterful knock of 181 in the first innings for India B in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. With his team staring down the barrel, Musheer stood tall to play a proper Test match knock to take them to 321 after once being at 94/7.

However, it can be assumed that as Musheer has played only seven first-class Tests, it might be too early for him to get an India call-up. Also, with enough batting options available with the selectors, Musheer's case might have been kept aside.

Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar took a seven-wicket haul for India C in their match against India D in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. He ripped apart the opposition batting line-up with his wily bowling, getting big names such as Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal and KS Bharat, among others. But with left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel already higher in the ranks, Manav will have to wait for his chance.

Shreyas Iyer partly impressed the fans with his quick-firing fifty but didn't do much apart from his 44-ball 54-run knock for India D. Padikkal also made 56 from 70 but is not in the pecking order. Abishek Porel played a cool-headed 35-run knock for India C while chasing 233 runs after his team was put in a spot of bother. He also made 34 in the first innings. But with several wicket-keeping options already available, it is not Porel's tome yet in the Test team.

India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.