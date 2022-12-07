From injury updates to his take on series defeat, here's what Rohit Sharma said after IND vs BAN 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma, Bangladesh players

Bangladesh thrashed India in the second ODI by five runs to emerge victorious in the three-match series. Injured Rohit Sharma who came to bat at number 9 after India's batting collapse expressed how he felt after the embarrassing loss and also gave an update on his injury.

The Indian skipper Sharma split the webbing between his left thumb and index finger during the second match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. He was then rushed to a Dhaka hospital for a scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment.

However, Rohit came on the field and smashed 51 runs off 28 balls including three boundaries and five maximums.

Talking about the injury, Rohit said, "It (thumb injury) isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat."

In the second ODI, from 69/6 to putting on a monstrous 271 on board, Mehidy and Mahmudullah put up a stellar performance to seal the deal for the hosts.

Chasing 272, Rohit Sharma did not come out to bat as an opener. Dhawan was accompanied by Virat Kohli, who went back after scoring just 5 runs. Dhawan followed soon after. Despite Iyer's brilliant 82, India just couldn't get going and fell to a loss.

The Indian skipper also gave his take on the match result.

"When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effect on our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot. It's something we need to work on," he said.

"Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, was a great partnership but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships. In One-Day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships," he added.

Moreover, India suffered another blow in the second ODI, when injury-prone seamer Deepak Chahar sustained a stiff hamstring while bowling during the game. He bowled only three overs from his quota.

Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the opening ODI was ruled out of the second game due to a stiff back.

"There are a few injury concerns, we need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them, because it's important to understand this. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. We need to monitor their workload because we can't have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit," Rohit concluded.

Latest Cricket News