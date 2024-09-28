From Gill to Pant, Indian players part of Sri Lanka T20Is but missed out on a place for Bangladesh series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team players.

BCCI on Saturday announced India's squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh. The Indian Board did not pick any of the players featuring in the Test series against Bangladesh. IPL sensation Mayank Yaadav has been handed a maiden call-up to the Indian team.

The Indian squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav with no vice-captain named in the team. The squad also sees the return of Varun Chakravarthy, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, there are several players who were part of India's last T20I series against Sri Lanka but are not in the team for the Bangladesh series.

Gill, Pant, Axar among players not picked

There are as many as six players who were part of the Sri Lanka T20I series but are not picked for the T20I series against the Bangla Tigers. The players to miss out on India's previous T20I series are Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj.

This is majorly due to India not picking any of the players from the Test series against Bangladesh, while Khaleel, who is not part of the Test series, will be featuring in the Irani Cup for the Rest of India.

Gill was India's captain for the T20I series against Zimbabwe with several T20 World Cup players missing the series which started just after the global tournament. He was the vice-captain in India's series against Sri Lanka with Indian management backing him for all three formats.

Jaiswal has been a revelation in the Tests and has impressed in the shortest format too. He has made 723 runs in 23 T20Is, scoring his runs at a strike rate of 164.31 and an average of 36.15.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked India's 15-member squad for the upcoming IDFC FIRST Bank T20I series against Bangladesh. After the completion of the Test series, India will play three T20Is at Gwalior, New Delhi and Hyderabad," BCCI wrote in a statement.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav