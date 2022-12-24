IPL 2023 Auction | From England to India, here's look at country-wise data on money spent on players in detail

Follow us on Image Source : RCB, GETTY Country-wise money spent

IPL mini auction concluded on Friday in Kochi with a total amount of Rs 167 Crore spent by all 10 franchises. England bagged a whopping amount of 56.4 crores to become the topper in the list of money spent on the players at the auction. Sam Curran who became the most expensive player in the history of IPL, contributed 18.5 crores to the country's total amount. On the other hand, Zimbabwe's only player to be sold at the auction, Sikandar Raza added Rs 50 Lakh.

Which country bagged what amount during the auction? Let's find out

England - 56.4 crores

With players like Sam Curran who was sold to Punjab Kings at the most expensive price, Ben Stokes who was sold to Chennai Super Kings at 16.25 crores, and Joe Root who was sold at the base price to Rajasthan Royals at Rs 1 crore, England has earned the most sum of money in the IPL mini-auction.

India - 41.45 crores

The amount spent on the Indian players is less than the total amount spent on the England players by Rs 14.95 crores. While a variety of domestic players were selected by the franchises at their base prices, players like former Mayank Agarwal and Shivam Mavi were in the limelight.

Following is the list of the most expensive Indian players:

Mayank Agarwal - Rs 8.25 crore (Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad) Shivam Mavi - Rs 6 crore (Sold to Gujarat Titans) Mukesh Kumar - Rs 5.5 crore (Sold to Delhi Capitals) Vivrant Sharma - Rs 2.6 crore (Sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad) Manish Pandey - 2.4 crore (Sold to Delhi Capitals)

West Indies - Rs 23.75 crores

West Indies players have always played a crucial role in each edition of the tournament, often acting as the game-changers. Out of the total amount, Nicholas Pooran who was sold for a maddening sum of 16 crores contributes the most amount.

Australia- 21.25 crores

Cameron Green who was the second-highest buy at the IPL auction contributed Rs 17.5 crores to the total amount. Jhye Richardson was also sold for a good sum of Rs 1 crore, making Australia rank fourth in the list.

South Africa - 10.55 crores

Proteas contribute about 6.3 % of the total amount.

Ireland: 4.4 crore

Joshua Little who became the first Ireland player to grab an IPL contract was sold to Gujarat Titans at 4.4 crores.

New Zealand: 3 crore

Out of the total amount Kane Williamson who was sold at the base price contributed Rs 2 crore

Bangladesh: 2 crore

Shakib Al Hasan who was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders for 1.5 crores, contributes 75% of the total amount.

Namibia: 1 crore

David Wiese became the first Namibian representative at the IPL.

Zimbabwe - 50 lakhs

Star player Sikandar Raza who was sold at the base price also became the first player to seal a deal from his country.

