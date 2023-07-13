France youngster surpasses Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in major T20I world record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Virat Kohli during T20 World Cup 2022

France's young batter Gustav McKeon continues to break world records on his rise to T20I cricket as he achieved another huge milestone on Wednesday, July 12. He surpassed the likes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to set another world record in the shortest format of the game.

The 19-year-old batting all-rounder scored 44 runs off 25 runs in France's latest win over Malta in Valletta Cup on Wednesday, July 12. With this knock, he became the first player in the world to score 600-plus runs in 10 consecutive T20I innings and surpassed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to hold the record for most runs scored in 10 consecutive innings in T20Is.

Pakistan's captain held the record for scoring 565 runs in 10 consecutive T20I innings while another star Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 560 runs in the same number of innings. India's Virat Kohli scored 542 runs in 10 consecutive 10 innings while Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has 528 runs in the same record.

Notably, McKeon's 625 runs have come in his first 10 T20I innings. He has scored 625 runs in 10 innings at an amazing average of 69.44 and at a strike rate of 161.91 with the help of two hundreds and four fifties so far. In addition to that, he has also taken four wickets in four T20I innings at an impressive average of 16.25 and an economy rate of 6.50. His impressive number further surprises fans as he never played competitive T20 cricket prior to his international debut in July last year.

McKeon first emerged in world cricket when he smashed two back-to-back T20I hundreds in July 2022. He is among only two cricketers in the world to score consecutive T20I hundred with South Africa's ace batter Rilee Rossouw. He is also one of the six batters in the world to score 50-plus runs in four consecutive innings and the only batter to do it in his first four innings.

