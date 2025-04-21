Former Pakistan coach makes shocking revelation of not being fully paid, PCB refutes claims Former Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie made a shocking revelation of not being fully paid by the PCB for his service. In reply, the Pakistan Cricket Board refuted the claims, stating that the former Australia international breached the contract and left the team early.

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie made a shocking revelation when he announced that PCB is yet to pay his entire remuneration. The former Australia international signed a two-year contract but only after six months, the PCB officials decided to part ways with Gillespie. A couple of months before that, Pakistan parted ways with Gary Kirsten, who was handling the white-ball team.

Taking it to Instagram, Gillespie mentioned that the PCB officials sold them the dream of building a team. However, things changed drastically after a certain point. Adding to that, the 50-year-old mentioned that some portion of the money is still pending.

“I am still waiting on some remuneration from the PCB. Gary Kirsten and I got sold the dream of building a team. Losing a game, and all of a sudden, that gets thrown out of the window,” wrote Jason Gillespie on two separate Instagram stories.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, however, refuted the claims, stating that Gillespie left without serving a four-month notice period, which was a breach of contractual terms. He added that the former coach was well aware of the conditions but deliberately made the choice of leaving the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board refutes claims made by a former head coach on the non-payment of his dues. The PCB spokesman states that the former head coach abruptly left his position without giving a four-month notice period, which was a clear breach of the contractual terms. The coaching contract explicitly mentioned a notice period applicable to both parties, and the coach was fully aware of it,” a PCB statement read.

Notably, Pakistan are currently in the hunt for a head coach and a director for its high-performance centre in Lahore. After the Gillespie and Kirsten saga, Aaqib Javed was appointed, but the association didn’t last long as well.