Former India captain backs CSK’s decision to reappoint MS Dhoni as captain for IPL 2025

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly welcomed Chennai Super Kings’ idea to reappoint MS Dhoni as the captain of the side. Regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad fractured his elbow and was ruled out of the tournament and following which, the CSK management reappointed Dhoni, who previously helped the team win five IPL trophies. There were doubts about his form in the ongoing season but that didn’t bother CSK to bring him back as the leader.

Speaking on the same, Ganguly mentioned that Dhoni can still clear the distance and his age shouldn’t matter as his experience can benefit the team, as they have won only one out of five matches so far in the ongoing season. He further mentioned that the former India international is the right choice for CSK as captain as he has a proven track record in franchise cricket.

“MS Dhoni can still hit sixes, we saw that in the other game. Obviously, he's 43 years old, you don't expect to see the MS Dhoni that I saw in 2005, that's quite natural. But I think he's still got the power to clear and hit. And I saw him play the other day in Punjab and he did hit a few sixes. I think with all his experience, all what he's achieved, he understands the game as good as anybody and will do what is right for CSK,” Ganguly said at an event as quoted by PTI.

“If he has to play for CSK, he must be captain of CSK. Because MS Dhoni, the captain is a different beast,” he added.

Notably, Dhoni is the most successful captain in IPL history. Ruturaj, on the other hand, has led Chennai in 19 matches so far and won eight, while 11 ended in a losing cause. They are currently ninth on the points table and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders next.