Former India batter reveals how teams would specially plan for Virat Kohli in IPL Former India cricketer Suresh Raina recently came forward and talked about how sides would make special plans to dismiss Virat Kohli in the IPL. He also talked about his relationship with the star batter.

New Delhi:

Ace India batter Virat Kohli has always been one of the most influential batters in world cricket in the current generation. The star batter has been terrorising bowlers for several years now, and there is no doubt of his capability in the IPL (Indian Premier League) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well.

Over the years, Virat Kohli has been a crucial part of RCB’s camp, being one of their best performers, and to get him out, the teams had to make special plans to deal with the RCB batter according to former India cricketer Suresh Raina.

Raina also talked about his camaraderie and partnerships with Kohli. He opined that he knows the star batter more than anyone else, and also talked about their reactions to sledging.

“The opposition teams would have a meeting for him. Do not sledge Virat. Do not tell him anything. I have seen while batting. Most of my partnerships in the world have come with Virat compared to anyone else. I know his mindset. I am a calm player but when Virat comes, I am also a Punjabi and north Indian and we have a different build,” Raina said in an interview with FilmyGyan.

“If you sledge us then till we crush you, till we dominate and till we do not take the game away from you we will not stop,” he added.

Speaking of RCB, the side has been in excellent form in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League). Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, Bengaluru have excelled. Furthermore, Virat Kohli has been excellent for his side as well. Constantly in the race for the orange cap, Kohli has been putting in brilliant performances.

With the franchise still searching for their first IPL title, they will hope to make it to the playoffs, and get their hands on the title by being consistent in the knockout rounds.