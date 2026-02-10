Former cricketers unanimously back India to qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 final Former cricketers and experts have overwhelmingly backed India to reach at least the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 after a dominant opening win over the USA. Next up, they face Namibia on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Mumbai:

India’s defence of their T20 World Cup 2026 crown got off to a dominant start as they thrashed the USA in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium. The hosts, widely regarded as tournament favourites, have generated overwhelming confidence among experts.

An overwhelming majority of Jiostar experts, 96 per cent to be precise, have predicted India will reach the final. Their backing includes cricketing icons such as Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla, both winners of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, as well as former India Test captain Anil Kumble. Other voices lending support include ex-cricketers R Vinay Kumar, Saba Karim, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Across 46 experts, every single one listed India as a likely finalist, reflecting a continuity of form that has seen the Men in Blue feature in the last three ICC events. India’s recent track record includes the 2023 Cricket World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2025 Champions Trophy, with victories in the latter two under former captain Rohit Sharma.

The most anticipated final, according to over a third of these experts, would be a repeat of the India-Australia clash held in Ahmedabad during the 2024 edition. Meanwhile, 30 per cent of pundits foresee India meeting South Africa in a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Other experts predicted similar thing

Experts also made predictions for the semi-finals, with India dominating the majority of selections. Sunil Gavaskar, Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch, and broadcaster Alan Wilkins all included India among their top four. In addition, Wilkins picked Afghanistan as a semi-final contender. Common selections for the remaining spots included South Africa, Australia, England, and New Zealand, with occasional mentions for Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Danny Morrison, former New Zealand bowler and commentator, elaborated on his choices for the last four:

“Co-host India in their own backyard, this blue juggernaut is hard to stop. I’m going to go with New Zealand because they just played in India, got some top firepower, plenty of players to pick and choose from- all powerhouses. Then England, and fourth South Africa, because of a lot of these players have played in the Indian Premier League and have got experience in those conditions," Morrison said.