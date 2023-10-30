'Foreign conditions': Head coach Grant Bradburn lists out reasons for Pakistan's World Cup 2023 debacle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan

Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburrn has surprisingly termed the conditions in India as 'foreign' for his team and has listed out as one of the reasons for their debacle in World Cup 2023. After starting well, the men in green have lost their way in the mega event losing their last four matches and are at the sixth position in the points table with only two wins in six outings so far.

They are scheduled to face Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (October 31) and ahead of the match, Bradburn has admitted that the team is hurt with four consecutive losses. He also noted that none of the players in the current squad played in India before terming the conditions are 'foreign' for them.

"We are in a position that we didn't want to be. We are determined at this stage of the tournament to be in control of our destiny but we're not. That hurts the group. This tournament is on foreign conditions for us. None of our players have played here before. Every venue is a new one, including this one," he said.

However, the Pakistan coach defended his team stating that the players prepared extremely well for every match only to be on the opposite side of the result. He also stated that as a team, Pakistan is proud of some of the performances they've come up with during his tenure at the helm. "We've done our homework meticulously on our opposition, on our venues that we're playing at, and we're prepared very, very well for each and every encounter.

"But the reality is that each and every venue is a new one for us and we don't feel disadvantaged at all in terms of the knowledge, the quality, the skill, the backing that we have for this team of cricketers. Ideally, preparation for a tournament like this starts four years ahead. We started six months ago and changed direction in the way that we want to play the game of cricket, especially the one-day brand.

"We've shown some positive signs of that over the last six months. We're proud of some of the performances that we've put on. It's taking a little bit longer than we hoped, but we want to play a dynamic brand that matches the challenge of the conditions we're playing in," Bradburn added.

