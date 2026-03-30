For first time in T20 history! CSK to take field against RR in Guwahati without two legends

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings are set to take the field without legends MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina for the first time in their history as the five-time champions open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Monday, March 30. Raina, also known as Mr Cricket, has already retired from professional cricket, while their talisman Dhoni, is missing out on action for two weeks.

In a paradigm shift, the Super Kings have invested more in youngsters in what is seen as a move on from the old guard. With no Dhoni in the playing XI, this marks a significant shift from the franchise, although the legend is currently rehabilitating from a calf strain. "Official Statement. MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of the TATA IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala!" CSK wrote in a social media post.

CSK without Dhoni and Raina for first time after 277 matches

Meanwhile, CSK's match against RR will mark the first time that the Super Kings won't have either of Dhoni or Raina in a T20 match. They have played 277 matches in T20s, including 24 in the CLT20, but there has been no game in which at least one of these two hasn't played in till now. CSK have played 77 matches without Raina and five without Dhoni.

Sanju Samson to take gloves in Dhoni's absence

Meanwhile, former RR captain Sanju Samson will don the gloves in Dhoni's absence. Samson was traded with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from CSK to RR. He did not train with the team on the eve of the game, but there have been no news on whether he is facing any issues.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK will also miss Dewald Brevis for this game as he is undergoing rehab from a side injury. "Brevis is out. He had a side injury during training. He is rehabbing. Hopefully, it won't be for too long," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the game.