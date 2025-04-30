For first time in IPL history! CSK vs PBKS clash at Chepauk sets never-seen-before record in tournament Chennai Super Kings are looking to keep their almost gone IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive as they host Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Meanwhile, the CSK vs PBKS clash has set a never-seen-before record in the history of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi:

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has set a massive never-seen-before record in Indian Premier League history. While Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick has dominated the headlines of this clash, another massive record has gone under the radar.

CSK are hosting PBKS in their 10th match of the season in a bid to stay alive in the tournament. Coming into the clash against Punjab, the five-time champions had only two wins in their first nine matches as they needed some magic to turn things around as far as their playoff chances are concerned.

Meanwhile, the fixture has seen a never-seen-before record being created. For the first time in the history of the tournament, four uncapped Indian players opened the innings for both teams in a match. Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed opened the innings for the Super Kings, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh opened the batting for Punjab in the second innings.

With CSK all but out of the playoffs, the team management is giving a run to the young players. Rasheed is playing his fourth match in the tournament, while also winning his third cap for CSK. Meanwhile, Priyansh and Prabhsimran have started in all the matches for PBKS.

Prabhsimran is now an experienced player in the IPL setup, having been around the scene since 2019. He has been playing for PBKS since 2019 and is in his seventh season in the Indian cash-rich league. Meanwhile, Priyansh is in his debut season, having impressed many in the Delhi Premier League, in which he hit six sixes in an over. Priyansh also slammed a 39-ball century in PBKS' first fixture against CSK.

The CSK vs PBKS clash also witnessed Chahal taking his second hat-trick in the tournament. Chahal got four wickets in the 19th over as he derailed CSK's path. He got his hat-trick by removing Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad. He had earlier got MS Dhoni a ball before his hat-trick carnage had begun.

CSK's Playing XI:

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

PBKS' Playing XI:

Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh