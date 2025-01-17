For batters to find form, India A to play three four-day games against Lions ahead of England Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

After a disastrous end to their 2024/25 Test season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to leave no stone unturned in team India's preparations for the five-match Test series against England later in June.

India were annihilated for a 0-3 unprecedented series sweep at the hands of New Zealand ay home before a 1-3 drubbing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series due to which their batting has come under the scanner. The Indian Board will now provide first-class games to the team ahead of the upcoming Test series against England.

India A will play three four-day games against the Lions after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2025 on May 25 and before the England Test series starts on June 20. The games will act as a dress rehearsal for the five-match series, which also kicks off the new World Test Championship cycle for the Indian team.

The Indian Board expects a strong side for the shadow tour, similar to what England had when they toured India early in 2024. With the English County Championships going into a break after the IPL for T20 Blast, there are doubts over the strength of the Lions squad for the practice games. However, the BCCI expects a strong opposition.

The dates for the four-day games are yet to be announced but it is understood that they will be between the end of the IPL 2025 and before the start of the Test series. The Test regulars can also feature in the games and eyes will also be pinned on youngsters for selection for the England Tests.

India don't have a red-ball game coming up before the England series. There are two rounds of Ranji Trophy coming up and the Indian players, who are not part of the upcoming home white-ball series against England, shall feature in them after the new BCCI diktat of mandating domestic cricket.

Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process..