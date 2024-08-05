Monday, August 05, 2024
     
First time in 18 years! India's impeccable streak against Sri Lanka ends with loss in 2nd ODI

India lost to Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (August 4). Rohit Sharma and his men couldn't chase down 240 with Jeffrey Vandersay spinning a web against them. He picked up six wickets for just 33 runs to leave India reeling.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2024 6:58 IST
IND vs SL
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

Sri Lanka defeated India in the second ODI of the three-match series by 32 runs on Sunday (August 4). This was their first win over the men in blue after 1108 days in ODIs having last won against them in July 2021. The first ODI between the two teams ended in a tie and now the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead. This means India will only be able to level the series now if they win the third and final ODI set to take place on Wednesday (August 7).

This is the first time since 2006 that India will not win the bilateral series against Sri Lanka in ODIs. All three matches got washed out in 2006 when India toured Sri Lanka and the series ended in a 0-0 draw. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma and his men will be looking to keep their 27-year-old record intact by winning the third ODI as India has not lost a bilateral series against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format since 1997.

What happened in the match?

As far as the second ODI is concerned, after opting to bat first, Sri Lanka's lower-order fought well yet again despite losing six wickets for just 136 runs. The duo of Dunith Wellalage and Kamindu Mendis added 72 runs for seventh wicket to help the home team post a fighting total of 240 runs in their 50 overs.

On a turning pitch, it was always a challenging total and Sri Lanka had also defended 230 runs in the first ODI forcing a thrilling tie. However, India started brilliantly once again in the chase with Rohit Sharma going berserk smashing a half-century off just 29 balls. But once the 97-run opening partnership was broken, Jeffrey Vandersay was all over the Indian batters picking up all the first six wickets to fall.

India collapsed from 97/0 to 147/6 in a space of 58 balls and suddenly, Sri Lanka were the favourites to win the clash. The spin attack continued and despite resistance from the lower order, India were skittled for 208 runs in the 43rd over of the innings. For the second time in a row now, team India has got bundled out in less than 50 overs and hasn't chased scores of 230 and 240.

