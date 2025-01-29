First bowler in T20I history! Varun Chakravarthy achieves rare record with a fifer after England shock India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Varun Chakravarthy became only the third Indian bowler to take two five-wicket hauls in T20Is

Varun Chakravarthy is having the time of his life in India colours in T20 cricket as he seems to be running through batting line-ups for fun. It began with the home series against Bangladesh, it continued in South Africa and here we are back in India where England batters are being bamboozled by Chakravarthy left, right and centre with no clue as to how to pick him in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Chakravarthy registered his second five-wicket haul in T20Is in less than three months as he became only the third Indian bowler to take two fifers in the format. Unfortunately, India ended up on the losing side, with the batters unable to make merry on a slightly slower Rajkot wicket at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on Tuesday, January 28. Chakravarthy became the first bowler in T20I history to take two five-wicket hauls in a losing cause.

India lost the Gqeberha T20I against South Africa with the batters failing to put up a respectable score on the board while batting first in November last year while on Tuesday, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer and Co put on a squeeze in the middle order, following a top-order collapse for the hosts. While several bowlers have a T20I fifer in a defeat including the likes of Matt Short, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane and Daren Sammy among others, Chakravarthy is the first one to have in two.

The Tamil Nadu bowler, who broke the Indian record for most wickets in a T20I series in November with 12 scalps against South Africa, already has 10 in the ongoing assignment against England, which is the most by an Indian bowler in a home bilateral series. Chakravarthy surpassed R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi's tally of nine wickets.

Most wickets by an Indian bowler in a T20I series at home

10 - Varun Chakravarthy (vs England) - 2025 (in 3 matches)

9 - R Ashwin (vs Sri Lanka) - 2016 (in 3 matches)

9 - Ravi Bishnoi (vs Australia) - 2023 (in 5 matches)

8 - Yuzvendra Chahal (vs England) - 2017 (in 3 matches)

8 - Yuzvendra Chahal (vs Sri Lanka) - 2017 (in 2 matches)

Chakravarthy needs six more to break the world record for the most number of wickets in a two-team bilateral T20I series and with the form he is in and a couple of matches to go, the mystery spinner would fancy his chances and the Indian team would want to seal the series in the fourth game in Pune on Friday, January 31.