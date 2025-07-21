Farokh Engineer, Clive Lloyd to be honoured with stands at Old Trafford during ENG vs IND 4th Test Both Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd have been instrumental for Lancashire during their playing days. The club will now honour the two former players by naming stands after them at Old Trafford, the venue where India will play the fourth Test against England.

New Delhi:

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and West Indies legend Clive Lloyd will be honoured with stands named after them at Old Trafford by their former club, Lancashire, on the sidelines of the fourth Test between England and India.

Engineer was with Lancashire for close to a decade, helping them win the Gillette Cup four times, while former West Indies captain Lloyd was with the club for around 20 years and made crucial contributions to the club.

As reported by the news agency PTI, the stand-naming ceremony could take place on day one of the Test match that starts on July 23. "It is a fitting honour for both legends of the club," said the source.

Engineer has played 175 matches for the club from 1968 to 1976 and scored 5942 runs for them, while also taking 429 catches and effecting 35 stumpings.

"They were incredible times, and Old Trafford was a marvellous place to be. People would come for miles to see us play," Engineer had told the club website a few years ago.

"From the Old Trafford dressing room, we could see Warwick Road railway station, and before the game, we would see packed trains emptying passengers on the platform. We could hear the chanting and the excited chatter and laughter," he recalled.

The former Indian wicketkeeper had recalled receiving fan mail during his playing days. "It was amazing, our lockers would be stuffed full of requests for autographs and invitations to parties. Everyone in England was talking about that great team, names like Clive Lloyd, Harry Pilling, Peter Lever and Ken Shuttleworth," he said.

"That buzz lasted for years, and we were the most famous one-day team in the land."

England are leading the five-match series 2-1 after their nail-biting win at Lord's. The two teams now lock horns in Manchester, with India being in a must-win situation.