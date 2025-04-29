Faf du Plessis leaves MS Dhoni behind after slamming half century in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 clash Faf du Plessis continues to defy age as he entered his name into a major record list, leaving MS Dhoni behind. Faf hit a fifty for Delhi Capitals in their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium to register an impressive feat.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals veteran Faf du Plessis has left Indian legend MS Dhoni behind in a major record list in the Indian Premier League. Faf, who has been defying age with his inspirational fitness levels, continues to be a crucial member of the DC camp.

DC's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was Faf's 150th IPL appearance in the Indian cash-rich league, making him the second Proteas player to feature in 150 games, only behind AB de Villiers, who has played 184 matches.

Meanwhile, Faf has left Dhoni behind in a major record list of oldest players scoring a fifty in the Indian cash-rich league. At 40y and 290d old, Faf is the third-oldest player to hit a fifty-plus score in the tournament. Dhoni was 40y and 262d old when he hit a fifty in 2022.

Oldest players to hit fifty-plus score in IPL:

41yr 181d - Adam Gilchrist (2013)

41yr 039d - Chris Gayle (2020)

40yr 290d - Faf Duplessis (2025)

40yr 262d - MS Dhoni (2022)

Faf opened the innings as DC looked to chase 205 against KKR and return to the winning ways. DC lost their previous match to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home.

Meanwhile, none of the KKR batters hit a fifty in the 204-run score. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the leading run-scorer for his 44 from 32 balls, while Rinku Singh made 36 from 25 deliveries. Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for DC, having picked 3/43 in his four overs.

DC's Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar

KKR's Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy