Faf du Plessis gets irritated with Kieron Pollard's tactics during rain-affected SA20 clash | WATCH

South African veteran Faf du Plessis was in a carnage mood as he struck a 20-ball fifty in his side Jiburg Super Kings clash against MI Cape Town at Newlands on Monday. Du Plessis and his opening partner Leus du Plooy went berserk to help the team chase down the target of 98 in just 5.4 overs as rain cut short the contest.

The result saw the JSK side remain in contention for the playoffs, while the Cape Town side sit on the brink of elimination. The game was a shortened one as rain intervened for hours to make it an eight-over-per-side contest. Notably, as Joburg Super Kings were inching closer to a win on the back of a tremendous start, Faf du Plessis was seen getting irritated over the tactics of MICT captain Kieron Pollard.

Pollard was seen delaying things with his tactics while rain began to come down again during the chase. A five-over per-side contest needs to be completed in a T20 game for a result to be considered and the delay was irritating du Plessis.

Notably, Kagiso Rabada also stopped before bowling a delivery in the 4th over, while Pollard also stopped Sam Curran while he was on his way to deliver a ball in the 5th over. Faf also chipped in with 'No, no Polly'.

While du Plessis remained unbeaten on 50 from 22 balls, his opening partner du Plooy played a knock of 41 runs from 14 balls. The Super Kings won the match by 10 wickets and now are on the fourth spot in the points table. Notably, MICT are languishing at the bottom of the tally.