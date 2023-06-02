FA Cup Final: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to attend Manchester derby at Wembley Stadium, London

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in FA Cup final

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will attend the FA Cup 2022/23 Final at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 3. The famous couple will be in attendance when Manchester City and their biggest rivals Manchester United clash in the 142nd FA Cup final. Kolhi is already in London with the Indian cricket team, preparing for the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia starting at The Oval on June 7.

According to a report from ANI, Manchester City, and the popular athleisure brand Puma have invited the former Indian cricket captain and Bollywood actress for the summit clash. Puma has both Kohli and Anushka as their global brand ambassadors and is also a kit manufacturer for the famous Manchester City football club.

Manchester City were recently crowned as English Premier League 2022/23 champions after another stellar season in English football. The Citizens are on the verge of recording their first treble as they also appear in the UEFA Champions League final on June 11. Pep Guardiola's men stormed into the FA Cup final after recording 16 goals in five matches this season and are favorites to record their seventh FA Cup title.

On the other hand, Manchester United will make a record for the most appearances in the FA Cup final when they take on their rivals on Saturday. The Red Devils endured a mixed season in English football year. They won the EFL Cup but finished the Premier League in the third position with 75 points, 14 less than Manchester City. They will travel to Wembley Stadium without French striker Anthony Martial who has suffered a minor hamstring injury and are facing the Citizens for the first time in a major final.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has started the preparation with the rest of the Indian team for the WTC Final clash. Kohli enjoyed a sensational season in the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) as he recorded 639 runs in 14 innings. Fans will be hoping similar performance from the former skipper in the WTC final at The Oval starting on June 7.

Latest Cricket News