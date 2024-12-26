Explained: Will Virat Kohli attract any penalty for his shoulder charge towards debutant Sam Konstas?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas during the on-field altercation on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG

Tempers flared and emotions raged as the jampacked Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) opened to some intense action on the field between India and Australia on Thursday, December 26 in the Boxing Day Test. Australia after opting to bat first, took the game head-on, led by the 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas. Konstas didn't shy away from having a go at the Indians both with the bat and the words. As he ramped Jasprit Bumrah for boundaries over the third man, he also got into a heated altercation with Virat Kohli.

In what seemed like an intentional thud, Kohli changed his path while returning to his fielding position and shouldered Konstas between the 10th and 11th over of the Australian innings. After the physical contact, the two had a verbal altercation before Usman Khawaja and the on-field umpire Michael Gough intervened.

The conduct was inappropriate from Kohli and could attract fine and demerit points as this act does fall under the breach of ICC's Code of Conduct. As per MCC Laws of Cricket 42.3.1, "making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with another player" falls under a Level 2 offence.

A Level 2 offence can attract 50-100% fine or one Suspension Point and three demerit points or 100 per cent fine and four demerit points equating to two suspension points.

Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, Players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another Player or Umpire.

When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account

(i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable

(ii) the force of the contact

(iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and

(iv) the person with whom contact was made.

It happens, emotions got the better of us. "Whatever happens on the field stays on the field. I just love competing and it doesn't get any better for a debut than this packed stadium," Konstas told 7Cricket.