Exclusive- Here's why Yash Dhull was picked by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 Auction

After successfully leading the India Under-19 team to their fifth World Cup title, Yash Dhull emerged as a promising young batter ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

In the high-bidding war of the cash-rich league, the young batter was picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs. 50 Lakhs. Yash, who had registered in the IPL for a base price of Rs 20 Lakhs, gathered sound interest from Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well but was finally absorbed by his home side.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV Digital, Yash Dhull's father- Vijay, spoke about how his son got selected by the Delhi franchise.

The 19-year-old's selection in the Delhi team came as no surprise to Vijay and the star cricketer's father revealed that since Yash was training at Delhi Capitals Academy at Bal Bhavan (Dwarka) since 2014-15, there was a strong chance that DC would include him in their squad.

"When you register for the auctions and as a player when you are going under the hammer, it is not your choice, and beyond your control as to which side would pick you. But with Yash already being associated with Delhi Capitals Academy at Bal Bhavan, Dwarka for a long time now, where he had practiced for the last seven-eight years, we had already expected that he would most likely be picked by Delhi Capitals," said Yash's father.

The Under-19 World Cup-winning captain's father opined that as budding players, youngsters should be picked by their local sides as it motivates them and offers mental comfort of being with the home team.

"Also, I feel that if the local boys get to play and represent their state-based franchise in the IPL, it motivates them immensely, and also as rookies they are in a comparatively comfortable homely fabric. Even if you see the other young boys, they are taken by their local teams only. Yash was happy about being picked by DC," Vijay Dhull said.

The Delhi player's father asserted that U-19 players' maiden IPL season would not just offer them a cricket platform but would give a big opportunity to learn, interact and share the dressing room with reputed Indian and international players. He feels that this learning will groom these youngsters holistically.

"I think these youngsters are yet to attain that maturity and feel that sharing the dressing room with top players of the world in the IPL will groom them the best. This entire season will just make them habitual to playing, practicing, and jamming with the whos and whos of the cash-rich league," he added.