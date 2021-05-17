EXCLUSIVE: Danish Kaneria agrees with Shoaib Malik, says Pak team selected on basis of connection

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photos of Shoaib Malik (left) and Danish Kaneria.

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik had recently made a big statement against the PCB, saying that the team is selected on the basis of their connections. Malik, while giving an example of the Zimbabwe Tour, said that when the Test team was selected on this tour, the suggestions of captain Babar Azam were ignored and the team was selected on the basis of the connection.

Malik's statement has now been agreed by former teammate and leg-spinner Danish Kaneria and added that it is because of this that the level of Pakistan cricket is falling.

In a special conversation with IndiaTV.in's Lokesh Khera, Danish Kaneria said, "Malik has been the captain of the Pakistan team and he is also the senior player of the team. He will definitely know what happens inside the team. Malik also wants that he is also T20 World Play the cup and it will also be their last World Cup. Pakistan needs them as they have no batsman in the middle order apart from Babar Azam."

Danish continued, "There is no denying what Malik has said. Players are liked or not liked sitting on the TV channel, then their favorite selectors are engaged and then the players are selected. After that the captain It is said that you have full power. If such a captain is silent then he can captain for a long time, but if there is a speaking captain, then he will not last long, even if it is Babar Azam. Or whoever it is. Such things remain in the PCB. Because of this Pakistan cricket is going downwards."

Pakistan made a clean sweep to Zimbabwe in the two-Test series, but despite that their team is ranked 5th in the ICC rankings. Many former Pakistan players have said that their team is not getting to learn anything by playing a Test series against Zimbabwe. At the same time, Danish has also said that if Pakistan has to raise the level of its cricket, then they will have to play Test series against big teams like England and Australia like India.

The leg-spinner said, "This is what the PCB needs to focus on while making FTP. Pakistan is at number 5 in the ICC rankings, Zimbabwe is at number 10. Zimbabwean cricket is rebuilding and their players do not look as fit." They are not even aware of Test cricket when to kill and when to stop playing. I also believe that till Pakistan will not play cricket with the top teams, their level will be the same. We have recently I lost both Australia and England, but we should not panic."

Danish, during this time, stating the secret of India's number 1 Test team, said that Team India plays against big teams and defeats them at their home. Recently India defeated Australia 2–1 in the Border Gavaskar Test Series.

Danish said "India is the No. 1 Test team because it plays against big teams like England-Australia and comes to beat them at their home. Because of this, India's cricket is also very strong. Pakistan also has such big teams Need to play against. If you have to play against small teams, then you send your 'B' team there which will also strengthen your bench strength. Pakistan's team gets nervous in front of Zimbabwe at times and is afraid of making changes in the team "Pakistan needs to change its mindset, otherwise Pakistan cricket's standard will fall further."